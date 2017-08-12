T20 Blast: Somerset v Glamorgan (Sun)

Somerset boss Matthew Maynard is a former Glamorgan player and coach

T20 Blast, Somerset v Glamorgan Date: 13 August Time: 1430 Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio Somerset and BBC Wales via BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Somerset and Glamorgan meet in the penultimate T20 Southern Group match, with the sides placed fourth and second respectively in a close-fought table.

Somerset stay two points behind Glamorgan after a six-wicket home defeat against Kent.

Matthew Maynard's men welcomed South African Test batsman Dean Elgar back into their ranks after Test duty against England.

Glamorgan could choose from the same squad which lost to Hampshire.

Teenage batsman Kiran Carlson may be in contention again after a leg injury.

The eight-wicket hammering at Southampton cost the Welsh county leadership of the group, while their net run-rate also slipped badly.

The earlier Glamorgan-Somerset meeting in Cardiff was washed out with Glamorgan going well on 171-5 in the 18th over.

Somerset (from, probable): Allenby (capt), S Davies (wk), Abell, Elgar, Hildreth, Trego, Myburgh, van der Merwe, Leask, C Overton, Gregory, Groenewald, Waller, van Meekeren, Bess.

Glamorgan (from): TBC