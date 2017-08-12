Saturday club cricket results in NI

Pembroke batsman Andrew Balbirnie plays a shot in the Irish Cup semi-final against Waringstown

Saturday 12 August

Irish Senior Cup semi-finals

Waringstown v Pembroke

Pembroke 187-9 R Hopkins 39, L Tucker 38, J Mitchell 2-23

Waringstown 188-4 (32.3 overs) L Nelson 84, S Khan 31 no

Waringstown won by six wickets

The Hills v Instonians

The Hills 244-6 A Van der Merwe 84 no, R Cartwright 78 no, N Smith 4-31

Instonians 125 J Shannon 32

The Hills won by 119 runs

The final between Waringstown and The Hills has been scheduled for Bready on 2 September.

North Down drew level with Waringstown on 32 points at the top of the NCU Premier League table but have played an extra game.

CIYMS are still in contention with 28 points after 10 fixtures and will also be hoping for a Waringstown slip-up.

NCU Premier League

Carrickfergus v CIYMS

CIYMS 278-4 J Matchett 96, N Jones 78, A Shetty 2-51

Carrickfergus 165 (39.5 overs) P Botha 45

CIYMS won by 113 runs

Muckamore v North Down

North Down 229-6 R Pretorius 106

Muckamore 170 R Haire 32, C Robinson 3-25

North Down won by 59 runs

Undefeated Donemana took a major step towards the double for the second successive season when they recorded a three-wicket Long's SuperValu Premier League win over Coleraine.

Meanwhile, Drummond have been relegated after losing again to the penultimate team Fox Lodge.

Long's SuperValu North West Premier League

Drummond v Eglinton

Drummond 155-8 A McDaid 49, R McDaid 40, S Thompson 3-27

Eglinton 156-2

Eglinton won by eight wickets

Donemana v Coleraine

Coleraine 186 D Cooke 41, S Lazars 41, J McBrine 4-14

Donemana 188-7 (42.5 overs) A McBrine 51, I Butt 33

Donemana won by three wickets

Ardmore v Brigade

Ardmore 130 (45 overs) K Martin 41, A Britton 4-13

Brigade 134-3 G McKeegan 50

Brigade won by seven wickets

Fox Lodge v Bready

Fox Lodge 213 B Allen 60, C Tshiki 59, I Samarooriya 5-39

Bready 140 (36 overs) I Samarooriya 60

Fox Lodge won by 73 runs

National Cup semi-finals

Malahide beat Derriaghy by 10 wickets

Terenure beat Strabane by six wickets