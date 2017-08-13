Women's Super League: Surrey Stars beat Yorkshire Diamonds by eight wickets

Media playback is not supported on this device Sciver & Kapp inspire Stars to win by eight wickets

Kia Super League, Kia Oval Yorkshire Diamonds 100 all out (19 overs): Luus 29, Brunt 25; Brunt 1-12 Surrey Stars 104-2 (17 overs): Kapp 48, Sciver 34; Hartley 3-15, Sciver 3-20 Surrey Stars won by 8 wickets Scorecard

England pair Natalie Sciver and Alex Hartley took three wickets each as Surrey Stars beat Yorkshire Diamonds by eight wickets in their Women's Super League opener.

Sciver and Marizanne Kapp built a partnership of 67 as Surrey won with three overs to spare.

The Diamonds recovered from 0-1 but then collapsed from 85-4.

Sune Luus top-scored for them with 29 and Katherine Brunt added 25, which included two sixes, off 13 balls.

Yorkshire won their opening match against Lancashire Thunder by 28 runs but drop to third place in the table following this defeat.

Surrey will take on Lancashire at Old Trafford on Wednesday, while the Diamonds travel to the Haslegrave Ground to face Loughborough Lightning.