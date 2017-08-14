T20 Blast: Sussex Sharks must 'dominate' Essex Eagles, says Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan is Sussex's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket this season, with 14 in 13 matches.

Chris Jordan wants Sussex to impose themselves on Essex as they target a spot in the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

The two teams meet at Hove on Friday with the hosts needing to win to avoid a fourth group-stage elimination in five years.

"They're coming on to our patch and we'll be looking to dominate," England all-rounder Jordan told BBC Sussex.

"We've been playing some good cricket at Hove. Nothing less than two points will do."

Sussex were beaten by Surrey on Sunday, largely thanks to Aaron Finch's 114 from 64 balls, which has left the Sharks' qualification from a very competitive South group in the balance.

Glamorgan and Hampshire lead the way but five teams - including Essex and Sussex - are locked on 12 points.

But Jordan insists he and his team-mates remain confident of overcoming their inconsistency to finish in the top four.

"We still believe we have some momentum," he said.

"We can look back at one or two games we should have closed out and put ourselves in a stronger position. But that's the past now, we have to look forward.

"The whole group is very competitive, everyone is playing some very good cricket and on the day anyone can beat anyone.

"We can't look at other results, we've just got to look at ourselves."