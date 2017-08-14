India beat Sri Lanka to complete historic 3-0 Test series whitewash

The entire Test series spanned only 11 days' cricket

Third test, Pallekele, day three India 487 (Dhawan 119, Pandya 108, Sandakan 5-132) Sri Lanka 135 (K Yadav 4-40) & 181 (Ashwin 4-68) India won by an innings and 171 runs Scorecard

India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs in Pallekele to complete their first whitewash in an overseas three-Test series.

Following on, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 181 on the third day as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-68 and Mohammed Shami 3-32.

Niroshan Dickwella, who top-scored with 41, was one of only three Sri Lanka batsmen to pass 16.

India made 487 in their first innings before bowling Sri Lanka out for 135.

India won the first Test in Galle by 304 runs and the second in Colombo by an innings and 53 runs, which was their first victory by an innings in Sri Lanka.