T20 Blast: Derbyshire & Middlesex win to boost quarter-final hopes

NatWest T20 Blast Dates: 7 July - 2 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball local radio commentary on every match online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. In-play highlights and live text commentary of selected games on the BBC Sport website. Selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Derbyshire boosted their hopes of qualification for the T20 Blast quarter-finals by beating Durham.

Luis Reece's 66 saw the hosts to their target of 162 with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand, lifting them to second place in the North Group.

A 61-run win for Middlesex over Gloucestershire left a tight South Group table even more congested.

The six teams from third to eighth positions all have 12 points, with only two of them able to go through.

Leaders Glamorgan had already guaranteed a last-eight place and Hampshire's qualification for the quarter-final stage was confirmed by Middlesex's victory at Uxbridge.

The hosts posted 161-5 from their 20 overs, despite England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan making a second-ball duck.

Steven Finn (4-24), Tim Southee (3-9) and Tom Helm (3-14) then starred with the ball as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 100 in 15.5 overs.

Derbyshire poised for rare quarter-final

The Falcons' only previous last-eight appearance since the tournament's inception 14 years ago was in 2005, but with two group matches of remaining they are in a strong position to qualify.

Matt Henry (3-42) helped restrict Durham to 161-7 in their 20 overs, Stuart Poynter making 61 not out off 32 balls after discarded England Test opener Keaton Jennings had been run out for just one.

Derbyshire were cruising towards their target but a flurry of late wickets stalled their progress, until stand-in captain Daryn Smit struck the winning boundary off Paul Coughlin in the final over.