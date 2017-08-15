BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Luis Reece's 66 helps Derbyshire up into second with Durham win

Reece's 66 helps Derbyshire beat Durham

Watch as Luis Reece's 66 helps Derbyshire reach their target of 162 with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand to beat Durham, lifting them to second place in the North Group.

READ MORE: Derbyshire & Middlesex win to boost quarter-final hopes

WATCH MORE: 'Samba cricket' - Viljoen's silky footwork to run out Richardson

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories