Intercontinental Cup: Andrew Balbirnie hit unbeaten 205 as Ireland dominate Dutch

Andrew Balbirnie added 75 to his first day total to compete an unbeaten double century

Intercontinental Cup, Malahide (day two of four): Ireland 477-6 (131 overs): Balbirnie 205 no, Anderson 74, Porterfield 60, Joyce 43; Snater 5-116 Netherlands 140-5 (41 overs): Cooper 81 no, Ter Braak 32; Rankin 2-36, Mulder 2-38 Scorecard (external site)

Andrew Balbirnie's unbeaten 205 helped Ireland stay firmly in control on day two of the Intercontinental Cup game against the Netherlands at Malahide.

Balbirnie added 75 to his overnight score before Ireland declared on 477-6 with John Anderson hitting 74.

The ex-Middlesex man's knock meant he became only the third Ireland player to record an international double century.

In reply, the Dutch were reduced to 140-5 at the close with Boyd Rankin and Jacob Mulder both taking two wickets.

Balbirnie was in sublime form as he hit 23 fours and 2 sixes in a marathon, 336-ball knock as he joined Eoin Morgan and Ed Joyce in Ireland's double ton club.

He shared a 183-run stand with Leinster Lightning team-mate Anderson, before teaming up with Gary Wilson (39) to add another 76 for the fourth wicket.

Balbirnie rounded off an impressive showing with an unbroken 60-run partnership with Mulder (38) before Ireland's declarations.

Shane Snater was by far the pick of the Dutch bowlers as he took an impressive 5-116 in the circumstances but elsewhere the batting side were thoroughly dominant.

Rankin gave his side a dream start early in the Netherlands reply as he reduced the visitors to 9-2 before an 83-run partnership between Ben Cooper and Dan ter Braak (32) repaired some of the damage.

A couple of late wickets for Mulder put Ireland back in the box seat although Cooper remained unbeaten overnight on 81 at the close.

Day three will start at the slightly earlier time of 10:30 BST as the sides bid to recover overs lost to rain in Dublin throughout Wednesday.