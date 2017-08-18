Nathan Sowter: Middlesex spinner signs new two-year contract

Nathan Sowter has played two List A matches for Middlesex

Middlesex leg-spinner Nathan Sowter has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old Australian has mainly played in T20 Blast games, but his deal will see him feature in all formats.

He has taken 27 T20 wickets in 30 appearances for Middlesex and made his first-class debut earlier this month.

"It's been a long journey to get to this point, with some tough decisions along the way, and I'm delighted the future is settled here," Sowter said.