Graeme White: Northamptonshire spinner signs new two-year contract

Graeme White's 2017 season has been affected by a shoulder injury

Spinner Graeme White has signed a new two-year deal with Northamptonshire.

White, 30, has been limited to 14 appearances by injury this campaign, but he was a key player Northants' T20 Blast-winning side last season.

He has taken 215 wickets across all three formats over an 11-year career.

"Graeme continues to improve, he is a real modern-day cricketer who can bowl, bat and field - and we are delighted he continues to see his future here," Northants head coach David Ripley said.

Other than a three-year stint at Nottinghamshire, left-arm spinner White has spent his entire career with Northants.

He took career-best bowling figures of 6-44 in the County Championship and 6-37 in the One-Day Cup in 2016.