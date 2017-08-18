England v West Indies: Alastair Cook's 243 puts hosts in control of first Test

Alastair Cook compiled the third highest score of his Test career

First Investec Test, Edgbaston, day two England 514-8 dec: Cook 243, Root 136, Malan 65, Chase 4-113 West Indies 44-1 West Indies trail by 470 runs Scorecard

Alastair Cook remorselessly churned out 243 as England tightened their grip on West Indies on day two of the day-night Test at Edgbaston.

Cook batted for almost 10 hours, his eventual dismissal prompting England's declaration at 514-8.

Dawid Malan, looking to secure a place at number five, scored 65, his maiden Test half-century.

West Indies had reached 44-1, 470 behind, when rain forced the players off with 26 overs left to bowl.

That was a decent effort from the tourists, who spent a day and a half in the field and were facing the pink ball in cold, cloudy conditions.

Still, West Indies, who have not won a Test in the UK since 2000, face a huge ask simply to avoid the follow-on.

Play will start half an hour earlier than scheduled at 13:30 BST on the remaining three days Saturday to make up for the lost overs.

Cook goes big

Cook was in good touch in the 3-1 series win over South Africa, but did not make the big score he seemed capable of.

That continued a trend in the former captain's batting that dates back for four years - in his previous 98 innings he had converted only five of his 31 half-centuries into hundreds.

Here, he picked up from his overnight 153 and methodically gorged himself on a tame West Indies attack that at least showed some improvement from the first day.

Whereas Cook played uncharacteristic cover drives on Thursday, his Friday accumulation was with more familiar cuts and clips off the pads. He barely scored a run down the ground.

He looked to up the pace after lunch, an England plan that saw Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali fall cheaply.

Cook finally made a misjudgement to play across the line to Roston Chase, the off-spinner earning an lbw decision on review for figures of 4-113.

What might have been for Malan

Middlesex's Malan managed only 35 runs in two Tests against South Africa and was in need of a score to press his claim for a place on this winter's Ashes tour to Australia.

He survived against the second new ball and under lights on day one, albeit after being dropped on two, and resumed on 28 when England started the day on 348-3.

The left-hander played attractive drives both through and over cover, as well as collecting runs behind square on the leg side.

Malan extended his partnership with Cook to 162 and had the opportunity for a Test century when he edged a good delivery from Chase to slip.

Three figures would perhaps have guaranteed him a trip down under but, as it is, he may well need another score in this three-match series.

More to follow.