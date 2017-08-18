T20 Blast: Leicestershire, Birmingham, Derbyshire, Surrey and Somerset qualify

Mathew Pilans took three wickets for 24 runs as Leicestershire edged out Nottinghamshire

Natwest T20 Blast Dates: 7 July - 2 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball local radio commentary on every match online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. In-play highlights and live text commentary of selected games on the BBC Sport website. Selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Cameron Delport's unbeaten 109 helped Leicestershire reach the T20 Blast quarter-finals with a thrilling two-run victory over Nottinghamshire.

The Foxes made 203-5 from their 20 overs, with the hosts falling just short of the target on 201-8.

Birmingham won against Lancashire, and Derbyshire also progressed from the North Group by beating Worcestershire.

In the South Group, wins for Somerset and Surrey helped them join Glamorgan and Hampshire in the knockout stages.

Yorkshire, second heading into the night, were knocked out, having needed two of Birmingham, Derbyshire and Leicestershire to lose, plus a draw or defeat for Northamptonshire.

Delport heroics just enough for Foxes

Cameron Delport had made just 82 runs in his seven previous T20 Blast innings

Leicestershire needed a win to guarantee their progression having started the night in fifth place, level on points with Yorkshire, Birmingham in third and Derbyshire in fourth.

The Foxes lost New Zealand international Luke Ronchi with only 10 runs on the board, but Delport, who had yet to reach 50 in the T20 Blast before the night, put the hosts in control.

The Australian hit nine fours and six sixes in his 59-ball innings, with Mark Cosgrove (37) and Ned Eckersley (30) also making valuable contributions.

Samit Patel raced to 39 from 18 balls, before Dan Christian smashed 73 from 32 deliveries for Nottinghamshire, who had already guaranteed top spot before their final game.

Christian was caught off Clint McKay with seven balls remaining and the Outlaws on 195-7, with Mathew Pilans conceding only six runs from the final over to secure the two points.

Nottinghamshire will host Somerset in the quarter-finals, while Leicestershire's reward is a trip to Glamorgan.

Somerset go from seventh to fourth

Media playback is not supported on this device Mohammad Amir loses cool with team-mate over missed catch before missing two himself

The teams from third to ninth in the South Group were separated by only two points heading into the final round of games, with every side down to eighth-placed Essex maintaining hopes of qualification.

Somerset started the night in seventh but cruised to victory over second-placed Hampshire thanks to Peter Trego's unbeaten 84 from 50 balls, followed by a brilliant bowling performance.

The visitors made 189-3 at Southampton, before Hampshire collapsed to 91 all out from 18.3 overs, with Roelof van der Merwe and Craig Overton each taking three wickets.

The victory, coupled with losses for Middlesex, Sussex and Kent, was enough to take Somerset to fourth in the table.

Sussex narrowly missed out on the knockout stages as, despite a 55-run win over Essex, they missed out on a top-four spot because of an inferior net run-rate, 0.423 to Somerset's 0.491.

Roy and Clarke put Surrey through at Kent's expense

Jason Roy has struck 28 half-centuries and two centuries in Twenty20 cricket

South Group leaders Glamorgan were already assured of a place in the last eight, and they impressed again in a rain-affected game against Middlesex at Cardiff.

The Welsh side's bowlers had Middlesex on 24-5 after rain had reduced the game to 14 overs each, before the visitors recovered slightly to post 99-8.

Glamorgan were never in trouble in their chase, reaching 100-3 with six balls to spare to wrap up top spot and send Somerset through in the process.

Read more: Glamorgan secure top spot

Third-placed Surrey progressed with a 10-run victory over fourth-placed Kent, thanks in large part to England batsman Jason Roy's 78 from 43 balls.

Roy struck 10 fours and three sixes as he carried the Surrey innings, with no other batsman making more than 20.

But Rikki Clarke took 4-16 to help limit Kent to 144-8 in a low-scoring game and set up a quarter-final against Birmingham Bears.

Bears survive late collapse against Lancashire

Jos Buttler struck three fours and two sixes as he made 58 at Old Trafford

Lancashire had to beat Birmingham Bears to have any chance of qualification, and they set a competitive total of 163-4 - England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler leading the way with 58 from 42 deliveries.

Dom Sibley hit 53, while Adam Hose and Ed Pollock both made 49 to put the Bears on course for a seemingly easy victory.

But Lightning fought back after the Bears had cruised to 145-1 to leave them 160-8 heading into the final over, only for Olly Stone hit the winning runs with three balls to spare.

Derbyshire secured a home quarter-final against Hampshire with a comfortable 48-run win against Worcestershire, who finished eighth in the North Group.

The Falcons were held to 146-8 after being asked to bat first, with Wayne Madsen top scoring with 55 from 42 balls, but they quickly asserted their authority with the ball.

Worcestershire slipped to 39-5, before South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir (4-17) helped end their resistance, as the Rapids were all out for 98.

Northamptonshire's hopes of defending their title were ended by rain, as they were unable to bat after Durham had made 208-3 from 20 overs, the game ending in no result.

Quarter-final fixtures

Derbyshire v Hampshire - Tuesday, 22 August

Glamorgan v Leicestershire - Wednesday, 23 August

Nottinghamshire v Somerset - Thursday, 24 August

Surrey v Birmingham - Friday, 25 August