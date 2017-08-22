Geoffrey Boycott: Former cricketer sorry for 'unacceptable' comment

Geoffrey Boycott played in 108 Test matches for England and is now a BBC commentator

Former England cricketer and BBC commentator Geoffrey Boycott has apologised for an "unacceptable" comment about West Indian cricketers.

He said that he would be more likely to receive a knighthood if he was to 'black his face', i

Boycott, 76, has now described his comments at a Q&A in Birmingham on Saturday as "clearly wrong".

The Yorkshireman added that he loves West Indian cricket and has "the utmost respect for its players."

Boycott was part of the BBC's Test Match Special commentary team for England's day-night Test against West Indies at Edgbaston last week.

The Q&A event, hosted by Sky Sports presenter Gary Newbon, was held during a break in play.

He was due to appear in another public event at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday.