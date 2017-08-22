T20 Blast: Mathew Pillans clear for quarter-final after Leicestershire extend loan

Mathew Pillans bowled the final over in Leicestershire's vital group-stage win over Nottinghamshire

Leicestershire have extended the loan of Surrey pace bowler Mathew Pillans for a third month.

It means the 26-year-old will be available when the Foxes play Glamorgan at Cardiff on Wednesday in the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

Pillans took 3-24 as Leicestershire beat Notts by two runs last Friday to secure their place in the last eight.

The Foxes have won the domestic T20 trophy three times, but have not reached Finals Day since 2011.

"Mathew's work ethic and quality preparation is paying off and he has won games for us under pressure," head coach Pierre de Bruyn told the club website.

Pillans took 17 wickets in the group stage of the T20 Blast and has also played two Championship games for Leicestershire since arriving in June.