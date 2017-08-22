Glamorgan Cricket: David Miller faces overnight dash for T20 quarter-final

David Miller has played 99 one-day internationals and 52 T20 matches for South Africa

Glamorgan are hoping batsman David Miller will be available for their T20 Blast quarter-final, despite him playing in South Africa the day before.

Miller was due to leave immediately after a South Africa 'A' fixture in Potchefstroom on Tuesday so he can line up against Leicestershire in Cardiff 24 hours later.

"It's going to be nip and tuck," admitted chief executive Hugh Morris.

Miller played in five group games for Glamorgan.

There are a number of overnight flights to London from Johannesburg, which is around 90 minutes by road from Potchefstroom.

"We've won a lot of games with David, but we've won a lot without him, so we're confident we'll have a competitive side whether he plays or not," added Morris.

"We've lots of different options in batting and bowling and those that have played, like Nick Selman and Kiran Carlson, have made important contributions."

Captain Jacques Rudolph is also prepared for action with or without his international colleague.

"Dave has got quite a lot of international experience, so if he arrives it'll give presence to the team," said Rudolph.

"If he doesn't, some young Welsh players have stood up and made a play for themselves."