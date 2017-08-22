T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Leicestershire (Wed)

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph wants his men to put last year's disappointment behind them against Leicestershire in the T20 Blast

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Leicestershire Foxes Date: Wednesday 23 August Time: 1830 (BST) Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Sport website from BBC Wales, BBC Radio Leicester; text and video updates on BBC Sport website; commentaries on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Leicester.

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph wants more energy in their T20 Blast quarter-final against Leicestershire, after 2016's heavy last-eight defeat against Yorkshire.

"The disappointment last year will give us inspiration to make it right this year," said Rudolph.

Glamorgan hope batsman David Miller will be ready after an overnight journey from South Africa.

The visitors field ex-Glamorgan batsman Mark Cosgrove, their joint top scorer.

Left-hander Cosgrove and New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi both scored 401 runs in the group stage, while the Foxes also include fast bowler Matthew Pillans, a former Glamorgan trialist.

It is the third time Glamorgan have reached the quarter-finals in four years, but they have not made Finals Day since 2004, when they lost to Leicestershire in the semi-final at Edgbaston.

"I think there are lessons from last year. When we played Yorkshire we were a bit subdued in our attitude, so that's something we can put right this year," Rudolph told BBC Wales Sport.

"If there's good energy and purpose, we stand a good chance of winning."

'We want to go all the way'

Glamorgan coach Robert Croft highlights the fact that Glamorgan won their last two group games after stumbling into the knock-out stages in 2016.

"We want to go all the way, and there is a difference from last year.

"When we came to this stage, our form was dropping off quite dramatically," said Croft, who was captain in 2004.

"This time we're going in with two wins, so the confidence is better, but we realise at the knock-out stages it's about the team that can execute its own game-plan,"

Leicestershire are also in form, having finished the North group with four straight wins including one over the fancied Notts Outlaws.

"We took a lot of confidence out of winning the first four games and knew that we could do it again," said Foxes captain Clint McKay.

"Everyone is looking forward to the opportunity that has presented itself.

"Once you are on a bit of a roll, you can keep the momentum going, and winning four games in a row gives us that momentum."

Leicestershire, who arrived in Cardiff a day-and-a-half before the game, add Lewis Hill, Rob Sayer and Dieter Klein to the eleven who beat Nottinghamshire.

Glamorgan (from, probable): Donald, Selman, Ingram, Rudolph (capt), Miller, Cooke (wk), Carlson, Wagg, Meschede, Salter, de Lange, Hogan, Carey, Cullen, Smith.

Leicestershire (from): Delport, Ronchi (wk), Cosgrove, Ackermann, Eckersley, Wells, Pillans, Ali, McKay (capt), Griffiths, Parkinson, Hill, Sayer, Klein.