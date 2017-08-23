Colin Ingram: Glamorgan batsman to play for Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash

Colin Ingram has scored two T20 centuries for Glamorgan so far this season

Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram has signed for Adelaide Strikers and will play in Australia's Big Bash competition for the first time.

Ingram was Most Valuable Player in the United Kingdom's T20 Blast in 2016 and has hit two centuries in 2017.

He has previously played in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils.

The 32-year-old left-hander will play limited-overs cricket for Glamorgan in 2018 and 2019 but will give up Championship cricket.

Glamorgan face Leicestershire in Cardiff on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast.

Adelaide Strikers are coached by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie, who had a season with Glamorgan and has also coached Yorkshire.

"The decision was made that we'd look over the world for an overseas batsman and we found a quality one in Colin," Gillespie said.

"He gives it a whack... he has a lot of T20 experience and adds a great deal to our batting line-up."

The Big Bash competition starts in December and Ingram's participation will not clash with Glamorgan commitments.