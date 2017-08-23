Cheteshwar Pujara: Nottinghamshire re-sign India batsman for rest of 2017

Cheteshwar Pujara scored two centuries on India's tour of Sri Lanka

Nottinghamshire have re-signed India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for their last four Championship matches of 2017.

Pujara has retured with Notts on the cusp of promotion from Division Two.

The 29-year-old played four matches for Notts earlier this season and made 223 runs in five innings, including a century against Gloucestershire.

"The great thing is he has already been in the squad this season and fitted in so well on and off the field," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

"We are getting a guy who is coming back in form and for the team spirit, him coming back in is a huge boost for everybody."

Notts have a 35-point lead over second-placed Worcestershire, with Northants 50 points adrift in third having played a game fewer.

