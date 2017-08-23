AB de Villiers steps down as South Africa's ODI captain

AB de Villiers has played 222 ODIs since his debut in 2005

AB de Villiers has stepped down as South Africa's one-day captain but is making himself available for international selection in all three formats.

The 33-year-old, who was captain for six years, says it is "time for someone else to take the ODI side forward".

He missed South Africa's Test series defeat in England because he "needed a bit of time away from the game".

But De Villiers says he now feels "refreshed and revived".

