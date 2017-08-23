T20 Blast: Glamorgan comprehensively beat Leicestershire in quarter-final

Craig Meschede (centre) took 3-17 in his four overs for Glamorgan against Leicestershire

NatWest T20 Blast quarter-final, The SSE SWALEC, Cardiff Leicestershire 123 (19.2 overs): Ronchi 28, Eckersley 25; Meschede 3-17, Wagg 2-12 Glamorgan 126-1 (13.4 overs): Ingram 70*, Rudolph 46* Glamorgan beat Leicestershire by nine wickets Scorecard

Glamorgan cantered into their first T20 Finals Day since 2004 with a comprehensive nine-wicket quarter-final win against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire were dismissed for just 123 with Craig Meschede (3-17) and Graham Wagg (2-12) among the wickets.

Luke Ronchi (28) and Ned Eckersley (25) lacked support after a promising start by the Foxes, who elected to bat first.

Glamorgan chased 124 with 38 balls to spare as Colin Ingram (70 not out) and Jacques Rudolph (46 not out) dominated.

Glamorgan join Hampshire at Finals Day on Saturday, 2 September at Edgbaston, having been knocked out in the quarter-finals last season.

South African Ingram survived being dropped on 16 and 26 before registering his 22nd career T20 half-century in a 43-ball innings that included five fours and five sixes.

Three-time champions Leicestershire's bid to reach Finals Day for the first time since 2011 fell apart as they slumped to 90-6.

Meschede, Ingram and Marchant de Lange (2-23) all tightened the screw for Glamorgan with the ball as they each delivered a dozen dot balls in their four-over spells.

Notts Outlaws host Somerset on Thursday before Friday's final quarter-final between Surrey and Birmingham Bears.