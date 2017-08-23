T20 Blast: Glamorgan have 'firepower' to win trophy, says Meschede

Media playback is not supported on this device Glamorgan make light work of Leicestershire

All-rounder Craig Meschede says Glamorgan have the "firepower" to succeed on their first T20 Blast Finals Day for 13 years.

Meschede took 3-17 in his four overs to set up Glamorgan's nine-wicket hammering of Leicestershire.

"The guys are really keen to take a step further, it's a big thing for the club and we're really determined," he said.

Glamorgan are the second team to reach Edgbaston Finals Day, after Hampshire.

"I think we've got the firepower, the bowlers and the batters to do it, so I'm looking forward to it," he told BBC Wales Sport.

Meschede was a member of the Somerset side that lost in the 2011 final to Leicestershire.

"It can be overwhelming with a big crowd and a lot of pressure on you, but the type of players we have, it certainly suits us and I think we'll do really well.

"It's quite a weird day, playing twice in one day, so it's hard to stay focused and that'll be an important part for us."

Croft dedicates win to Shepherd

Coach Robert Croft was delighted to have overcome the memory of a heavy quarter-final defeat to Yorkshire in 2016, and paid tribute to the memory of Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker Don Shepherd who died five days previously.

"That was for Shep, the man epitomises what a Glamorgan cricketer should be - tough as granite on the field, smooth as silk off it.

"He made Glamorgan Cricket Club what it is today, and his spirit will carry on.

"Twelve months ago we didn't show up and there were a lot of disappointed faces, but the most disappointed were the players.

"Hopefully we've righted that a bit, but we've still got unfinished business which hopefully we'll take care off at Edgbaston."