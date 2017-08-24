T20 Blast: Notts Outlaws recover from 66-4 to beat Somerset

Samit Patel's stand of 54 with Dan Christian changed the game for Notts Outlaws

NatWest T20 Blast quarter-final, Trent Bridge Somerset 151-6 (20 overs): Davies 59, Trego 40; Ball 2-21, Christian 2-23 Notts Outlaws 152-5 (18.3 overs): Patel 45, Christian 36* Notts Outlaws beat Somerset by five wickets Scorecard

Notts Outlaws' middle-order held its nerve to guide them to a five-wicket win over Somerset in the T20 Blast quarter-final at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 152, the hosts stumbled to 66-4, but Samit Patel's 45 off 28 balls and captain Dan Christian's attacking 36 not out saw Notts to 152-5.

Somerset's 151-6 looked below par after Steven Davies (59) and Peter Trego (40) had put on 85 for the third wicket.

The Outlaws join Hampshire and Glamorgan at Finals Day on 2 September.

The winner of Friday's match between Surrey and Birmingham Bears will complete the line-up at Edgbaston next Saturday.

The Outlaws made hard work of the first half of their chase, losing Riki Wessels in the first over and Alex Hales for 14 to a low catch by Trego.

Hales was given out on the field, but his dismissal was only confirmed after several replays to see if the ball had bounced, much to the disgust of the England opener and home crowd.

When Brendan Taylor was run out after a mix-up with Patel to leave Nottinghamshire four down, the game was in the balance.

But Patel and Christian smashed 54 off 5.4 overs to swing the match back in their favour.

A crowd of 12,171 enjoyed a spectacular sunset at Trent Bridge

Despite Patel being run out with 32 needed off 30 deliveries, Steven Mullaney (20 not out) completed the job with his captain to see Notts home with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Somerset had been on course for a much bigger score with Davies and Trego in full flow taking the visitors to 102-2 off 13 overs.

Once Jake Ball's superb catch on the boundary got rid of Trego, the rest of the innings stuttered and the 2005 champions could only muster 49 in the final seven overs.