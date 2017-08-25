England v West Indies: Ben Stokes hits century as hosts recover against improved tourists

Media playback is not supported on this device An absolute sitter! Gabriel drops Stokes on 98

Second Investec Test, Headingley, day one England 258 (70.5 overs): Stokes 100, Root 59, Gabriel 4-51, Roach 4-71 West Indies 19-1 (12 overs): Brathwaite 13* West Indies trail by 239 runs Scorecard

Ben Stokes defied a much-improved West Indies with a superb century before James Anderson struck late on day one of the second Test at Headingley.

Arriving at 71-4, Stokes counter-attacked in thrilling fashion, reaching his sixth Test hundred off 122 balls.

He was dropped twice, including the ball before making his century by Shannon Gabriel, who removed Stokes for 100 as the hosts were all out for 258.

Anderson snared Kieran Powell as the tourists closed on 19-1, 239 behind.

Following a dismal showing in the first Test at Edgbaston, West Indies bowled menacingly in the first two sessions, inspired by Kemar Roach (4-71) and returning fellow fast bowler Gabriel (4-51), to edge an engrossing first day.

However, they will rue dropping four catches in total and a ragged spell after tea that helped England - who lead the three-match series 1-0 - recover from yet another fragile top-order display.

Stirring Stokes shows the way

England's batting flaws were exposed again but Stokes belied his team-mates' struggles with an enjoyable innings of power and poise.

He had to grind at the start but found fluency by getting onto the front foot to hit thumping cover drives, reaching his half-century with one that whistled to the fence.

The longer his innings went on, the better Stokes looked, deftly punching down the ground and also charging the fast bowlers to clip forcefully through mid-wicket in hitting 17 boundaries in total.

It was far from a chanceless knock - Brathwaite's drop was tough but catchable, Gabriel shelled a very simple chance at mid-on with Stokes on 98, while there was also an inside edge that dropped short of wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich.

But in the context of where England were when he came to the crease, this was perhaps Stokes' most important Test century.

In his five previous hundreds, England's lowest score when the Durham man arrived at the crease was 120-4 - this innings underlining how the vice-captain is thriving on increasing responsibility.

Resurgent Windies let England off the hook

Reactions to West Indies' demoralising defeat by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston encompassed pity, scorn and frustration.

The problems are far-reaching, but it was heartening to see this side respond with a disciplined bowling display infused with the odd burst of fire from Roach and Gabriel.

The latter proved how much his side missed him in the first Test, regularly bowling up near 90mph as he found the outside edge of Alastair Cook's bat to remove the in-form opener for just 11.

The burly 29-year-old has previously struggled to replicate that pace in subsequent spells but returned to have Jonny Bairstow caught well in the slips by Jason Holder before exchanging words with Stokes after gaining quick revenge for his poor spill.

The bowling was threatening but the fielding was forgiving - Powell dropping a straightforward chance with Joe Root on just eight before the England captain went on to hit a world record equalling half-century in 12 consecutive Tests.

Windies captain Holder also let Root and Stokes accumulate after tea with some questionable field settings on an otherwise promising day for his side.

