Michael Carberry: Leicestershire sign Hampshire batsman on loan

Michael Carberry's career has also included a spell with Perth Scorchers in Australia

Former England batsman Michael Carberry has joined Leicestershire on loan from Hampshire for the final four matches of the County Championship season.

Carberry, 36, will play for Pierre de Bruyn's team against Kent next week, before returning to Hampshire for T20 Blast Finals Day on 2 September.

He will then return to Leicestershire for their final three matches.

"It's great to have Michael on board with us ahead of the Kent game," said head coach De Bruyn.

"Michael has an impressive career record in county cricket and offers lots of experience having also represented England."

Carberry has played in six Tests and six one-day internationals for England.

He has scored 35 first-class centuries and a total of 13,616 runs at an average of 42.02.