Harry Podmore: Derbyshire sign Middlesex seamer on 28-day loan

From the section

Harry Podmore has taken 25 first-class wickets for Middlesex

Derbyshire have signed Harry Podmore from Middlesex on a 28-day loan.

Podmore, 23, will join the Derbyshire squad before their County Championship Division Two match against Durham, which starts on Monday.

"Harry comes highly recommended and has performed well, averaging in the mid-twenties," said Derbyshire director of cricket Kim Barnett.

"There is now a lot of competition for places amongst the bowlers heading into a run of four-day matches."

Podmore is a product of Middlesex's academy and has made eight first-class appearances, taking 25 wickets.