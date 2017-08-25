England v West Indies: Tom Westley has been 'worked out' says Michael Vaughan

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Westley trapped lbw by Roach

Second Investec Test, Headingley, day one England 258 (70.5 overs): Stokes 100, Root 59, Gabriel 4-51, Roach 4-71 West Indies 19-1 (12 overs): Brathwaite 13* West Indies trail by 239 runs Scorecard

England batsman Tom Westley has been "worked out" at Test match level according to former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Westley was dismissed for three as England were all out for 258 on day one of the second Test against West Indies.

He has scored 133 runs in his six Test match innings having made his debut last month.

Test Match Special's Jonathan Agnew said he believes Westley is "one innings away" from being dropped.

England's number three was out lbw to Roach in a fashion similar to other dismissals in his short international career.

"In two innings against West Indies he has played across the line twice," Vaughan said. "It is a real issue for him. Batting at number three you can't have that fragility of a technique.

"[If you] bowl a channel his head falls over to the off side and he finds it difficult to get a stride in.

"That front foot has to be flat on the ground when you are playing a drive or forward defensive. For his wicket he is on his tip toes with his front foot. He has no balance at all.

"Only a few Test matches into his career so far, I think he has been worked out."

Dawid Malan was bowled by West Indies captain Jason Holder

England began the day with question marks over the selection of Westley and fellow batsmen Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan with the Ashes series in Australia to come this winter.

All three failed, with Stoneman making only 19 in his second Test and Malan, playing in his fourth match, out for eight.

"These players have got an opportunity to get on the trip to Australia and all three have made mental or technical mistakes," Vaughan said.

"The selectors will be concerned. They will be supportive to the public and in the media but privately will have real concern.

"You have got to give Stoneman longer as he has only played two innings. At times he played nice strokes and played the ball late.

"Malan made 65 last week and maybe he was too confident. His wicket was a poor stroke."