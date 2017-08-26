Kevin Pietersen: Former England batsman confirms end of county career

Kevin Pietersen scored 52 and four in his two innings in this summer's T20 Blast

Kevin Pietersen has confirmed his cricket career in England is over following Surrey's quarter-final defeat in the T20 Blast.

The 37-year-old former England batsman re-signed with the county for this summer's competition.

But he was restricted to only two appearances because of injury, the last against Middlesex on 21 July.

"Surrey's loss last night means the end of career in England. What an amazing journey," he posted on Twitter.

"Thank you, Notts, Hants, Surrey, ECB & supporters!"

Pietersen will continue to play T20 cricket overseas as well as continuing his involvement in wildlife conservation programmes in South Africa.

He was hoping Surrey would make it through to T20 Blast finals day on 9 September, but they lost by six wickets to 2014 winners Birmingham Bears on Friday evening.