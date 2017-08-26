Women's Super League: Western Storm secure last place at Finals Day

Rachel Priest hit an unbeaten 106 in a 10-wicket win over Yorkshire Diamonds earlier in the tournament.

Rachel Priest's 52 led Western Storm to a place at Women's Super League Finals Day, joining already-qualified Surrey Stars and Southern Vipers.

Holders Vipers will go straight into the final after topping the table with a 30-run win over Yorkshire Diamonds.

Storm chased down 123 to seal a five-wicket win over Lancashire Thunder.

The Stars' 81-run defeat to Loughborough Lightning means they will play Storm in a semi-final on Finals Day on 1 September at Hove (14:15 BST).

The winners will take on Vipers for the Super League title, the match beginning at 18:00 BST.

Priest proves too good for Thunder

Winless Thunder could only muster 122-5 from their innings despite New Zealand batsman Amy Satterthwaite making 44 and Emma Lamb hitting an unbeaten 30.

Chasing victory to ensure qualification for the knockout stages, Priest smashed 52 off 26 balls - hitting seven fours and three sixes - at the top of the order.

Despite Storm losing three wickets in six balls for one run, including Stafanie Taylor being bowled by Sophie Ecclestone for a duck, Sophie Luff's unbeaten 24 eased Storm into their second-consecutive Finals Day.

Loughborough victory in vain

Ellyse Perry turned in a typically high quality display with bat and ball.

Another brilliant performance from Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry gave Loughborough a thumping victory but it was not enough to extend their involvement.

Perry (68 not out) shared an 86-run second-wicket partnership with compatriot Elyse Villiani (71) as the visitors posted 171-3 at The Oval.

Surrey's innings never got going as Perry struck twice in her first two overs, and captain Nat Sciver's 24 was the top score, as the Stars were bowled out for just 90 in 18 overs.

Vipers the team to beat?

Mignon du Preez made 50 from 38 balls as Southern Vipers beat Yorkshire Diamonds.

Despite heading into the final group match three points behind Surrey, a bonus point win ensured Charlotte Edwards' Southern Vipers finished on top.

An unbeaten half-century from South African batsman Mignon du Preez saw the Vipers post 138-6, as Katie Levick took 3-21 - including having New Zealand captain Susie Bates caught for 12.

Diamonds, knowing they needed to win to keep their chances of qualifying for Finals Day alive, slipped to 35-5 in response.

England bowler Katherine Brunt made an entertaining 42 off 30 balls but was run out as the Diamonds were bowled out for 108.