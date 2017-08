Australia's contract dispute is over and they will get back to cricketing business on Sunday when they face Bangladesh in the first Test in Mirpur.

And, in true Australian cricket style, the players have been busy posing for a string of cringeworthy travel snaps.

Have a look at the latest offering - and pictures from tours gone by - in BBC Sport's special gallery.

We look forward to the pre-Ashes photo shoot this winter.

We begin with Ashton Agar, who looked slightly out of place in his whites on a busy Bangladesh thoroughfare. The man to the right, by the way, is transporting a fridge

Agar (left) appears to have lost a bet as he was also asked to pose alongside fellow spinners Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson in a moody-looking Darwin before the team headed out for the tour

Meanwhile, vice-captain David Warner notched up a few lengths in the pool

A couple of years ago, Australia's famed pace attack looked like they were about to audition for The X Factor. Mitchell Johnson (second left) could smell the blood of an England batsman, though, and struggled to concentrate during the album cover shoot

Johnson's punishment was to sit menacingly on a grassy bank in New Zealand, overlooking Eden Park, ahead of the 2015 World Cup. That's enough to give even the most seasoned of dog walkers a brief scare

Here, one of the world's biggest mountain ranges - the Himalayas - is a fitting backdrop for a portrait of the cricketer with the world's biggest front pad. Sorry, Shane Watson (second left) - he reviewed the decision to include this picture in the gallery

And here's Shane at a shoot in Northampton. At least we hope it's a photo shoot and he's not just forgotten his gloves, pads and helmet