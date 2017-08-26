England v West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope dominate at Headingley

Brathwaite's century was his sixth in Test cricket and his second against England

Second Investec Test, Headingley, day two England 258: Stokes 100, Root 59, Gabriel 4-51, Roach 4-71 West Indies 329-5: S Hope 147*, K Brathwaite 134, Anderson 3-46 West Indies lead by 71 runs Scorecard

Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite's fine centuries put West Indies in control of the second Test against England.

Resuming on 19-1, the Windies reached 329-5 at the close, a lead of 71, with Brathwaite making 134 and Hope an unbeaten 147, his maiden Test century.

The pair put on 246 for the fourth wicket until Stuart Broad bowled Brathwaite late in the day.

Ben Stokes also took a late wicket as England toiled on a largely frustrating second day at Headingley.

James Anderson claimed two wickets before lunch as West Indies fell to 35-2, but England then went wicketless for almost six hours during the Brathwaite-Hope stand.

The tourists' display was a remarkable turnaround from the first Test when they were dismissed for 305 in two innings combined to fall 1-0 behind in the series.

Brathwaite and Hope show Windies' vast improvement

After an improved performance with the ball on day one, West Indies followed suit with the bat on their best day of the series by far.

Hope and Brathwaite rode their luck at times in the morning session under overcast skies but then made the most of better conditions later in the day.

Brathwaite was twice reprieved by the review system but went to 50 and 100 with sixes off Moeen Ali and Tom Westley.

Hope started the day with a Test average of 18.61, but after playing and missing early on he played an accomplished innings with 23 boundaries.

The Barbados duo helped the tourists move ahead in the 85th over before their 411-ball stand was ended by Broad with the second new ball.

It was the first 200 partnership for the Caribbean side since December 2013.

Brathwaite has been involved in four of the last five West Indies partnerships of 160 or more and former England spinner Vic Marks, speaking on Test Match Special, said this knock could "transform the tour" for West Indies.

"It was a terrific knock from a really doughty batsman. He does not charm you but fights furiously and knows his game," Marks added.

"It was a critical 134 that has restored West Indian pride and has got them controlling this game."

England punished after good start

England would have been confident of a first-innings lead when Anderson took his 494th and 495th Test wickets within the first nine overs of the day.

He dismissed nightwatchman Devendra Bishoo and Kyle Hope - the latter falling to an excellent catch from England captain Joe Root - in a brilliant spell of six overs, three maidens, two wickets for five runs.

The hosts were unfortunate in the morning session as they beat the bat on a number of occasions but in the afternoon session they conceded 97 runs and failed to create many serious chances.

Broad was wayward while Chris Woakes, playing his first international match since June following a side injury, looked short of match practice.

The dismissals in the final hour of Brathwaite and Roston Chase will lift England a little, but their day was summed up when the final ball of the day, a horrid half-tracker from off-spinner Moeen, was swatted for four by Jermaine Blackwood.

At times, Anderson aside, England bowled too short while former captain Michael Vaughan said the edges failed to carry to the slips because of the speed of the England bowling.

"The pace was around 81mph," Vaughan said. "The reason you have four seamers in the team is because you can up the pace. If it means you bowl one less over then you do so.

"In the winter against Australia, England will be in situations like this. They will not have it all their own way and they will have to fight and come from behind. This is the perfect practice."

'Good to get the monkey off my back' - reaction

England seamer James Anderson: "It was a frustrating day. We started very well when conditions were in our favour but then when the sun came out the pitch got slower.

"We bowled well in patches but didn't do that consistently enough. There were too many balls to release the pressure.

"If we can limit them to a 100-125 run lead and then bat well, that puts us in with a good chance of winning the game because the pitch is spinning."

West Indies batsman Shai Hope, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was good to get the monkey off my back. I felt the pressure. As a professional you want to perform to your best. I wasn't thinking about the 100 as much as I would expect [when in the 90s].

"I just tried to bat as long as possible and stick it out. The key word for us was fight. We are not coming here to let people run over us."