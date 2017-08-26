Weekend club cricket results in Northern Ireland

WEEKEND CRICKET RESULTS

NCU Premier League

Waringstown can clinch the NCU Premier League title on Sunday with a win over CIYMS. This follows the Belmont team's 23-run defeat at North Down in which Chris Dougherty scored 111. They collapsed from 190 for one to 239 all out.

North Down v CIYMS

North Down 262-8 R Pretorius 70

CIYMS 239 C Dougherty 111

North Down won by 23 runs

Waringstown v Lisburn

Lisburn 138 M Glass 23, L Nelson 5-30

Waringstown 139-7 A Dennison 50

Waringstown won by three wickets

CSNI v Carrickfergus - 20 overs

CSNI 102-6 P Botha 2-9

Carrickfergus 105-8 P Botha 38

Carrickfergus won by two wickets

Muckamore v Instonians - postponed

Long's SuperValu Premier League

The Long's SuperValu Premier League title is still not concluded following Donemana's unexpected defeat at Bready. This was their first League defeat while challengers Brigade have lost twice and Coleraine three times with only two games remaining.

Eglinton v Brigade

Eglinton 145

Brigade 146-8

Brigade won by two wickets

Bready v Donemana

Bready 151-6 D Scanlon 46

Donemana 38 D Scanlon 5-3

Bready won by 113 runs

Fox Lodge v Ardmore - postponed

Coleraine v Drummond - postponed