England v West Indies: Ben Stokes reprimanded by for ICC code breach

Stokes took one wicket on day two, which Shai Hope (left) ended unbeaten on 147

Ben Stokes has been reprimanded for using "obscene, offensive or insulting" language during day two of England's Test match against West Indies.

The 26-year-old all-rounder accepted he breached the International Cricket Council's code of conduct after being edged to the boundary by Shai Hope.

Stokes' "inappropriate comment" was heard through the stump microphone.

He had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record, and is now just one point away from a ban.

An ICC statement confirmed Stokes has three demerit points. If a player reaches four or more within a 24-month period, they will be converted into suspension points.

The two points Stokes picked up before Saturday came on 30 October 2016 and 26 November 2016.

Therefore, the first offence will be wiped from his record on 30 October 2018, while the second will be expunged on 26 November 2018.

Saturday's incident happened during the 101st over of West Indies' first innings at Headingley.

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and S Ravi, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Nick Cook.

England won the opening match of the three-Test series by an innings and 209 runs but West Indies went into Sunday's third day of the second Test with a 71-run lead and five first innings wickets remaining.