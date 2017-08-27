England v West Indies: Joe Root and Dawid Malan edge hosts into slender lead

Second Investec Test, Headingley, day three England 258 & 171-3: Stoneman 52, Root 45*, Malan 21* West Indies 427: S Hope 147, Brathwaite 134, Blackwood 49, Holder 43, Anderson 5-76 England lead by two runs Scorecard

England battled hard to stay in contention in the second Test against an impressive West Indies on an enthralling third day at Headingley.

Facing a deficit of 169, Mark Stoneman (52) hit his first Test half-century before being bowled by Shannon Gabriel.

Tom Westley failed again but Joe Root and Dawid Malan fought well to steer England to 171-3, leading by two.

James Anderson took two wickets with the first two balls of the day before the tourists recovered to post 427.

Jermaine Blackwood (49) and Jason Holder (43) combined brilliantly after Anderson's stunning start, Windies captain Holder also later removing Alastair Cook for only 23.

His counterpart Root was dropped at gully and successfully overturned an lbw decision during a tricky evening session.

But he survived to reach an unbeaten 45 at the close on his home ground, with Malan also showing excellent application to reach 21 not out, despite West Indies failing to review when he would have been given out caught behind.

More to follow.