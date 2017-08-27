Glamorgan rest five senior players for County Championship game with Sussex

Aneurin Donald equalled the world record for the fastest double century when Glamorgan played at Colwyn Bay last season

County Championship Divison Two Date: Monday 28 August Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Colwyn Bay CC, Rhos-on-Sea Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport website, updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sussex.

Glamorgan rest five front-line players as they field a young Championship team against Sussex on Monday.

With one eye on the T20 Blast Finals day, Jacques Rudolph, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Graham Wagg and Marchant de Lange miss the match at Colwyn Bay.

Jack Murphy makes a four-day debut while Ruaidhri Smith makes his first appearance of the season.

Fourth-placed Sussex have opener Luke Wright back after missing their last Championship match through injury.

Glamorgan's 2016 visit to Colwyn Bay saw Aneurin Donald equal the world record for the fastest double century off 123 balls in the win over Derbyshire.

"Good memories for myself and the team, I was lucky enough to have a pretty good day but more importantly the team got over the line, so we're looking to replicate that and we always enjoy coming here," said Donald.

"It's a ground famous for big scores and we have probably our biggest crowd for a four-day game. It's a great opportunity for the boys coming in and it's nice to see so many young Welsh boys in the team."

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Morgan, Murphy, Donald, Carlson, Brown, Salter, Meschede, Cullen (wk), Smith, Carey, Hogan (capt).

Sussex (from): Brown (capt), Archer, Beer, Briggs, Finch, Jordan, Nash, Robinson, Robson, van Zyl, Wells, Whittingham, Wiese, Wright.