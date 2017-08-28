Kent v Leicestershire: Last-wicket pair put on unbroken 98 for Leicestershire

Lewis Hill
Lewis Hill has been at the crease for 169 balls so far
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one):
Leicestershire 326-9: Hill 77*, Parkinson 59*; Stevens 7-59
Kent: Yet to bat
Leics 3 pts, Kent 3 pts
Lewis Hill and Callum Parkinson's superb unbroken last-wicket partnership of 98 rescued Leicestershire's first innings against Kent on day one.

Division Two's bottom side were 228-9 after Darren Stevens had ripped through the batting card with 7-59.

However, Hill and 20-year-old spinner Parkinson batted throughout most of the evening session to frustrate the hosts.

The visitors closed on 326-9 at Canterbury with wicketkeeper Hill on 77 and Parkinson 59 not out.

The pair still have some way to go to break the county-record stand for the 10th-wicket - Ray Illingworth and Kenneth Higgs put on 228 against Northants at Grace Road in 1977.

