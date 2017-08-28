Kent v Leicestershire: Last-wicket pair put on unbroken 98 for Leicestershire
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one):
|Leicestershire 326-9: Hill 77*, Parkinson 59*; Stevens 7-59
|Kent: Yet to bat
|Leics 3 pts, Kent 3 pts
Lewis Hill and Callum Parkinson's superb unbroken last-wicket partnership of 98 rescued Leicestershire's first innings against Kent on day one.
Division Two's bottom side were 228-9 after Darren Stevens had ripped through the batting card with 7-59.
However, Hill and 20-year-old spinner Parkinson batted throughout most of the evening session to frustrate the hosts.
The visitors closed on 326-9 at Canterbury with wicketkeeper Hill on 77 and Parkinson 59 not out.
The pair still have some way to go to break the county-record stand for the 10th-wicket - Ray Illingworth and Kenneth Higgs put on 228 against Northants at Grace Road in 1977.