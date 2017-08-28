Glamorgan v Sussex: Honours even after Craig Meschede fightback
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day one):
|Glamorgan 294 (75.3 overs): Meschede 87, Selman 58; Robinson 4-46, Archer 3-67, Jordan 3-82
|Sussex 79-3 (18 overs): Robson 44*
|Sussex (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (3 pts) by 215 runs
Craig Meschede's 87 helped Glamorgan recover to 294 all out after the Sussex seamers dominated the first half of the opening day.
Sussex closed on 79-3 after a frenetic final hour at Colwyn Bay.
The prolific Jofra Archer (3-67) made early breakthroughs for Sussex, while Ollie Robinson (4-46) and Chris Jordan (3-67) shared the other wickets.
Earlier Glamorgan slipped to 148-6 despite Nick Selman's patient 58 and Kiran Carlson's lively 47.
It was a day of fluctuating fortunes with Ben Brown's decision to bat first vindicated by his bowlers against a raw Glamorgan line-up.
Archer passed 50 Championship wickets for the season, the first man to do so, before Meschede shared a stand of 106 for the seventh wicket with Tom Cullen (42).
Promotion-chasing Sussex then started with a 50 stand between Angus Robson (44 not out) and Luke Wells, before losing three wickets in the last 10 overs against a Glamorgan side resting five senior players ahead of T20 Blast Finals Day.