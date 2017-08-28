England v West Indies: Moeen Ali puts England in command at Headingley

Moeen Ali put on 117 for the eighth wicket with Chris Woakes

Second Investec Test, Headingley, day four England 258 & 490-8 dec: Moeen 84, Root 72, Malan 61, Woakes 61* West Indies 427 & 5-0: Brathwaite 4*, Powell 1* West Indies trail by 316 runs Scorecard

Moeen Ali's fine counter-attacking innings laid the foundation for England to push for a final-day victory in the second Test against West Indies.

England lost three wickets before tea but Moeen made a 93-ball 84 to help his side declare on 490-8, a lead of 321.

Joe Root (72), Dawid Malan (61), Ben Stokes (58) and Chris Woakes (61 not out) also helped England, who started the day just two ahead, take control.

West Indies' openers survived a six-over spell to reach 5-0 at the close.

That leaves the tourists needing an unlikely 317 runs for victory, despite them dominating the first three days at Headingley.

England, who lead the three-match series 1-0, trailed by 169 after the first innings but have moved into a position from which they need 10 wickets on the final day to win.

It would be only the 20th time in Test history a team has won having conceded a first-innings lead of 150 or more.

Moeen and Woakes tip match in England's favour

With Stokes and Malan at the crease, England were cruising in the afternoon session, but three quick wickets for spinner Roston Chase put the match back in balance.

Stokes was caught at long-off from the first ball after a drinks break, Malan was bowled two overs later, and Jonny Bairstow followed soon after as he was bowled playing a reverse sweep.

That brought Moeen and Woakes together, and they survived until tea, when England were seven wickets down with a lead of 188.

At that point the match could have gone either way, but it was England who took control as they added 133 in just 28 overs.

Moeen was his typical attacking self, hitting a series of flowing boundaries through the off side in a 117-run partnership.

Woakes contributed just 31 to that stand but was the perfect foil for Moeen, and took the upper hand alongside Stuart Broad when Moeen was caught in the deep.

Shortly after Woakes became the sixth player to score a half-century in the innings, Root boldly declared, his side having reached their highest ever score without a player hitting a century.

Having missed chances earlier in the day, West Indies were run ragged, but could at least take solace from surviving overs from James Anderson, Broad and Moeen before the close.

Steady Malan closes on Ashes place

Malan's half-century was his second for England, after his 65 in the first Test at Edgbaston

Malan started the day alongside Root, with questions still to be answered over his place in the side.

He was by no means fluent in his five-hour innings, hitting just seven fours in 186 balls, but he battled and scrapped his way to a second Test half-century.

It was his slowest first-class fifty but allowed Root, Stokes and Moeen to express themselves as they hit 15, 10 and 14 boundaries respectively.

"Malan tired out the bowlers," said former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott.

"West Indies bowled at him for so long that later in the day they bowled off line and then the middle order kill you, they just give it a whack.

"He was gritty, determined and sewed up one end so West Indies couldn't get early wickets."

England have long been looking for a batsman to score 'ugly runs', and here Malan showed his ability to do that.

But his knock was not chanceless. Having escaped on day three when feathering an edge behind only for it not to be given, he was dropped at slip on 32.

He shared a 118-run stand with Root, who continued his remarkable consistency with his 32nd Test half-century but again fell short of 100 when he cut to gully off Shannon Gabriel.