Pembroke County cricket clubs Carew and Cresselly have fallen out over an early declaration that decided the Division One title.

Carew declared on 18-1 after just 2.3 overs with Cresselly reaching their target in two overs and winning the game.

Cresselly could not gain enough bonus points to go above Carew, who claimed the title by one point.

The declaration was within the laws of the game but it has been questioned whether the decision was in the right spirit.