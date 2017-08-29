Glamorgan v Sussex: Ollie Robinson bowls Sussex into strong position

Ollie Robinson made his first class debut for Sussex against Durham in 2015

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day two): Glamorgan 294: Meschede 87; Robinson 4-46 & 126-6 Murphy 27; Robinson 3-29 Sussex 268: Brown 77; Meschede 4-61, Smith 3-64 Glamorgan lead Sussex by 152 runs Glamorgan 5 pts, Sussex 5 pts Scorecard

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson bowled his side into a strong position with 3-29 as Glamorgan slumped to 126-6 at Colwyn Bay, 152 runs ahead.

The home side were well placed on 60-1 at tea, but lost five wickets for 35 in an hour.

Chris Jordan (2-39) was also threatening in the evening gloom.

Earlier Ben Brown's 77 steered Sussex to 268 after Craig Meschede (4-61) and Ruaidhri Smith (3-64) made early inroads.

Glamorgan looked like securing a more substantial first-innings lead, but Brown marshalled the tail, last man Jofra Archer chipping in with 27 not out.

The inexperienced home top order struggled in turn, with Jack Murphy's 27 the top score, although first-innings top-scorer Meschede is unbeaten overnight.

A target of more than 200 could prove demanding for the promotion-hunting visitors on a pitch of inconsistent bounce.

Glamorgan debutant Jack Murphy told BBC Wales Sport:

"I was so happy to get that single to get off the mark and get off a pair, then it took me one straight drive to get comfortable, it was nice to find my feet and get a few runs but a shame about the dismissal.

"We managed to see Robinson and Jordan off and we were going quite comfortably but both set batsmen getting out in a couple of overs proved crucial and they bowled well especially in bad light.

"Hopefully we can come back with Mesch (Craig Meschede) and Tom Cullen, our heroes from the first innings, and get a lead of 250 on this pitch with a few keeping low."

Sussex captain Ben Brown told BBC Sussex:

"It's been a really good cricket wicket and it seems to come to life at times, a topsy-turvy day and the game's well set up.

"I was pleased to get some runs and you pride yourself as a middle-order player on situations like that to try to change the game, with the guys batting well down the order.

"We've got a long batting line-up and I think we'll need it, but we've clawed our way back into the game really well."