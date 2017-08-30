Bangladesh v Australia: Shakib Al Hasan inspires hosts to historic Test win

Shakib Al Hasan (centre) ended the match with 10 wickets

First Test, Dhaka, day four Bangladesh 260 & 221: Tamim 78, Mushfiqur 41; Lyon 6-82 Australia: 217 & 244: Warner 112; Shakib 5-85 Bangladesh win by 20 runs Scorecard

Bangladesh secured an historic first Test victory over Australia in Dhaka, with Shakib Al Hasan finishing an engrossing match with 10 wickets.

Chasing 265 for victory, Steve Smith's Australia looked set to win on the penultimate day of the first Test after David Warner hit 112.

Australia were still favourites at 158-3, but lost their last seven wickets for 73 runs.

Bangladesh had failed to win their previous five Tests against Australia.

More to follow.