Ottis Gibson: England bowling coach to take charge of South Africa

Ottis Gibson is in his second spell as England's bowling coach

England bowling coach Ottis Gibson has confirmed he will leave his position to become head coach of South Africa.

The former West Indies player, 48, will replace Russell Domingo and starts his new role after the conclusion of the Test series against West Indies in September.

"Ottis is an ambitious man," said England director of cricket Andrew Strauss.

"When this opportunity presented itself it was difficult for him to turn down."

Gibson, who has been England's bowling coach since 2015, previously coached West Indies.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it will shortly launch a process to recruit a new fast-bowling coach going into a busy winter schedule which includes the Ashes in Australia.

Former Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie is already being tipped to become Gibson's replacement.