Surrey v Middlesex: Third day abandoned because of rain
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day three):
|Middlesex 247 & 15-0
|Surrey 280: Roy 79, Foakes 73; Roland-Jones 4-66
|Middlesex trail Surrey by 18 runs
|Surrey 5 pts, Middlesex 4 pts
The third day of Surrey's Division One County Championship derby against Middlesex was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain.
Play at The Oval had been due to start at 11:20 BST, but the wet weather arrived shortly before.
With a poor forecast for the rest of Wednesday, umpires Paul Baldwin and Michael Gough abandoned play at 14:30.
Defending champions Middlesex are waiting to resume their second innings on 15-0, still trailing by 18 runs.