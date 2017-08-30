Kent v Leicestershire: No play possible on third day at Canterbury

Canterbury wash out between Kent and Leicestershire
Kent will resume 37 runs behind Leicestershire on the final day at Canterbury
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three):
Leicestershire 350: Hill 85*, Parkinson 75; Stevens 8-75
Kent 313-9: Northeast 97, Stevens 46; Dexter 5-74
Kent trail by 37 runs
Leics 7 pts, Kent 6 pts
Rain prevented any play at Canterbury on the third day of the second division match between promotion-hopefuls Kent and bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire.

Play was abandoned just after 14:00 BST following heavy rain throughout the morning and lunch.

Fifth-placed Kent had reached 313-9 in their first innings at the close on day two, trailing by 37 runs in reply to Leicestershire's 350.

Kent are 17 points behind second-placed Worcestershire with a game in hand.

