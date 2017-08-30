Kent v Leicestershire: No play possible on third day at Canterbury
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three):
|Leicestershire 350: Hill 85*, Parkinson 75; Stevens 8-75
|Kent 313-9: Northeast 97, Stevens 46; Dexter 5-74
|Kent trail by 37 runs
|Leics 7 pts, Kent 6 pts
|Scorecard
Rain prevented any play at Canterbury on the third day of the second division match between promotion-hopefuls Kent and bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire.
Play was abandoned just after 14:00 BST following heavy rain throughout the morning and lunch.
Fifth-placed Kent had reached 313-9 in their first innings at the close on day two, trailing by 37 runs in reply to Leicestershire's 350.
Kent are 17 points behind second-placed Worcestershire with a game in hand.