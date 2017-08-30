BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Suzie Bates confident Southern Vipers will retain title
- From the section Women's Cricket
Suzie Bates is confident Southern Vipers will be able to retain their women's Super League title at Finals Day on Friday.
The defending champions will face either Western Storm or Surrey Stars in the final at Hove after topping the group stage with four wins from five games.
New Zealand captain Bates, 29, is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 239 and has also taken eight wickets for the Vipers.