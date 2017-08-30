Leinster Lightning hold edge over North-West Warriors at Bready
Leinster Lightning enjoyed a slight advantage over North-West Warriors after day one of the Interprovincial game at Bready.
Warriors were struggling before a last-wicket partnership of 35 between Reece Kelly and Ryan Macbeth helped them to a total of 122.
In reply Lightning were 40-4 but Kevin O'Brien came to the rescue with an undefeated 32.
The visitors finished 42 runs in arrears with five wickets in hand.
HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Day One at Bready
North-West Warriors 122 (54.2 overs) R Allen 36, R Kelly 22 no, G Dockrell 4-38, P Chase 30
Leinster Lightning 80-5 (27 overs) K O'Brien 32 no, D Scanlon 3-34