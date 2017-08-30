Leinster Lightning hold edge over North-West Warriors at Bready

Ireland international Kevin O'Brien hit an unbeaten 32 for Leinster Lightning at Bready

Leinster Lightning enjoyed a slight advantage over North-West Warriors after day one of the Interprovincial game at Bready.

Warriors were struggling before a last-wicket partnership of 35 between Reece Kelly and Ryan Macbeth helped them to a total of 122.

In reply Lightning were 40-4 but Kevin O'Brien came to the rescue with an undefeated 32.

The visitors finished 42 runs in arrears with five wickets in hand.

HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Day One at Bready

North-West Warriors 122 (54.2 overs) R Allen 36, R Kelly 22 no, G Dockrell 4-38, P Chase 30

Leinster Lightning 80-5 (27 overs) K O'Brien 32 no, D Scanlon 3-34