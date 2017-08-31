Durham v Derbyshire: Paul Collingwood's side seal third Championship win of season

Graham Onions finished with match figures of 7-132 on only his fifth appearance of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four): Durham 480-9 dec: Collingwood 177 & 39-1 Derbyshire 164: Onions 4-44 & 354: Reece 106, Slater 57; Onions 3-88 Durham (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (2 pts) by nine wickets Scorecard

Durham wrapped up a nine-wicket win victory over Derbyshire before lunch on the final day at Chester-le Street to leapfrog the visitors into seventh place in the Division Two table.

Resuming on 305-6, Derbyshire were bowled out for 354, Graham Onions (3-88) taking two of the four wickets to finish with seven wickets in the match.

Durham then lost out-of-form England opener Keaton Jennings in reply for 16.

But Tom Latham was still there on 23 when Durham reached victory on 39-1.

Durham, who were given a penalty of 48 points before the start of the season, claimed a 24-point maximum as they won their third County Championship match in their last five games and a second this season over Derbyshire.

Derbyshire pick up just two points from the game to drop to eighth, 23 points clear of bottom club Leicestershire, who will significantly close that gap by the end of the day, regardless of whether they beat Kent at Canterbury.