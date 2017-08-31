Kent v Leicestershire: Rain denies positive result on last day at Canterbury

Rain prevented any play after tea on the final day between Kent and Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four): Leicestershire 350: Hill 85*; Stevens 8-75 & 135-6: Ackermann 34, Cosgrove 34 Kent 333: Northeast 97, Stevens 46; Dexter 5-76 Match drawn Leics 12 pts, Kent 11 pts Scorecard

Rain returned for a second day at Canterbury to deny a positive result between Kent and Leicestershire.

After the third day was abandoned, Kent added 20 runs to be bowled out for 333 in their first innings and trail Leicestershire by 17 runs.

The visitors were reduced to 135-6 in their second innings before rain at tea prevented any further action.

Kent move up to fourth in the table, but are 19 points behind second-placed Worcestershire with a game in hand.