Worcestershire v Gloucestershire: Ravichandran Ashwin spins Pears to victory

Ravichandran Ashwin has now taken 37 five-wicket hauls in his career - 26 of them for India

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road (day four): Worcestershire 363 & 295-8 dec: Mitchell 130, D'Oliveira 55; Norwell 3-73, Smith 3-73 Gloucestershire 258 & 211: Roderick 47, Taylor 43, Mustard 40; Ashwin 5-68 Worcestershire (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (5 pts) by 189 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire eased back into second place in the County Championship Division Two table with a 189-run win over Gloucestershire at New Road.

Resuming on their overnight score of 55-3, Gloucestershire began the day needing a further 345 runs to win.

After the loss of three early wickets, Jack Taylor (43) and Phil Mustard (40) added 71 for the seventh wicket.

But once Taylor had missed out on three figures, Ravichandran Ashwin bowled out the visitors in mid-afternoon for 211.

The India Test spinner took 5-68 to finish with match figures of 8-162 on his Worcestershire debut.

Worcestershire's first win in four Championship games, following a disappointing T20 Blast campaign, lifts them back above Sussex, who beat Glamorgan by one wicket at Colwyn Bay on Wednesday.

With a 19-point lead opened up again over third-placed Sussex, who have a game in hand, Steve Rhodes' side now travel to Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire on Tuesday for a meeting of first against second.

Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was a great team performance after what has been a tough six weeks. For us to get our promotion campaign back on track, and back on a roll hopefully, is a very good achievement.

"At one point or another, everyone stepped up and did their jobs but Daryl Mitchell's hundred set up the game for Ashwin who proved what a world class performer he is.

"It certainly makes it a little bit easier as captain if you've got someone of his ability to throw the ball to. But I'm very proud of what has been a fantastic overall team performance."

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson told BBC Radio Gloucester:

"They played the conditions better than we did with both bat and ball. They've outplayed us and deserve what the ended up getting. Credit to Worcestershire. They played better than us.

"We thought we did a decent enough job on that first day (with the ball) but in our first innings we made too many unforced errors which put us behind in the game.

"Jack Taylor, through the match, batted very well and Gareth Roderick went out today and showed he can bat against good spin bowling. But overall you want your batsmen to go on and make big scores and we've not done that."