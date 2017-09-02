T20 Blast semi-final: Notts Outlaws beat Hampshire to reach final

Media playback is not supported on this device 'What an over!' Gurney magic sends Notts into the final

NatWest T20 Blast semi-final, Edgbaston Notts Outlaws 169-7 (20 overs): Wessels 48; Wood 2-17 Hampshire 146 (18.4 overs): Vince 56; Gurney 3-19, Mullaney 3-22 Notts Outlaws beat Hampshire by 23 runs Scorecard

Notts Outlaws set up a T20 Blast final against Birmingham Bears with a 23-run win over two-time winners Hampshire.

Notts posted 169-7 with Riki Wessels top-scoring with 48 off 27 balls, while England opener Alex Hales made just 15.

Pakistan international Shahid Afridi holed out to the first ball of Hampshire's chase at Edgbaston before captain James Vince struck a rapid 56.

Vince was one of three victims for medium-pacer Steven Mullaney (3-22) as Hampshire were bowled out for 146.

Nottinghamshire, who won the One-Day Cup in July, are yet to win England's domestic Twenty20 competition in three previous Finals Day appearances.

Birmingham Bears will attempt to win the tournament for a second time on their home ground after lifting the trophy in 2014.

Vince seemed to be taking 2010 and 2012 champions Hampshire to victory with his 32-ball innings, but clipped Mullaney to Brendan Taylor with 50 needed off 35 deliveries and six wickets in hand.

Left-arm seamer Harry Gurney then made the game a formality for Notts with three wickets in four balls in the 18th over, before England paceman Jake Ball yorked last man Chris Wood to put Notts into their first final since 2006.

Notts bowler Harry Gurney: "We've won the One-Day Cup this year, so that was great experience for today.

"Birmingham look like a great side so it will be a fantastic final. We'll sit in the dressing room, chill out for a bit and then come straight back out ready to play."

Hampshire captain James Vince: "To lose in the semi-final again is very disappointing.

"We got ourselves in a good position at the halfway stage. We lost a few wickets in the middle and it's very disappointing not to get over the line."