Leinster Lightning beat North-West Warriors with a day to spare in Interpro

Ireland international Kevin O'Brien's 72 for Leinster helped put the game out of reach for the Warriors

Leinster Lightning clinched an innings and four runs victory over the North West Warriors with a day to spare in the Interprovincial game at Bready.

Eddie Richardson's 81 and Kevin O'Brien's 72 helped Leinster recover from 132-7 to reach 274 all out.

After posting 122 in the first innings, the Warriors were again skittled out for 148 despite 51 by Aaron Gillespie and Stuart Thompson's 45.

The victory keeps Leinster on course for an Interprovincial clean sweep.

Resuming on their overnight score of 80-5, Lightning lost Lorcan Tucker for 17 and George Dockrell for 14 leaving them only 10 ahead with three wickets remaining

However, the knocks from O'Brien and Richardson put Leinster in control with the latter sharing a 70-run stand with Tyrone Kane (38).

Richardson gave a chance early on that wasn't taken and he made sure the Warriors paid the full price - hitting 9 fours and a six.

A deficit of 152 looked a tall order for the Warriors batsmen on a track with something in it and so it proved as they failed to make Lightning bat again.

Despite good batting from Gillespie and Thompson, the Leinster bowlers largely held sway with Andrew Balbirnie (4-23) and George Dockrell (3-62) doing most of the damage as Andy McBrine's men lost their last six wickets only 45 runs.

HANLEY ENERGY INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Day Two at Bready

Leinster Lightning beat North West Warriors by an innings and four runs

Warriors122 and 148 all out(50.1 overs): A Gillespie 51, S Thompson 45, D Rankin 20, A Balbirnie 4-23, G Dockrell 3-62, T Kane 2-18)

Lightning 274 all out (81 overs): E Richardson 81, K O'Brien 74, T Kane 38, J Thompson 3-61, D Scanlon 3-63, S Thompson 2-55)